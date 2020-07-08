Riverhead to present identical budget for July 28 revote, students plan rally for support
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Gas station, five years in the making, approved for Route 48 in Southold
Jim Miller remembered as pioneer of industry with far-reaching legacy
Southold Town may clarify sanitary code to support downtown development
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Take two: Riverhead proposes identical $147 million budget for July 28 revote
Riverhead students to host July 25 rally urging community to approve school budget
NORTHFORKER
The Front Porch Interview: One of the North Fork’s first organic farmers is happiest in her Cutchogue gardens
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low will be around 70.