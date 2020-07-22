Crime reports show steep decline in Riverhead, BOE may sue town over late payments

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Newly released stats show just how much Riverhead crime reports dropped during COVID-19

Riverhead BOE votes to start legal action against town over late tax payments

Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch sues insurance providers after claims were denied in sex abuse cases

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport officials want to be a part of police reform initiatives in Southold Town

New superintendent seeks community feedback, survey on reopening schools

Rescued: Osprey caught on power line at Hashamomuck Pond helped to safety

NORTHFORKER

The Front Porch Interview: Brett Surerus on helping Shelter Islanders help essential workers

Fortino’s Tavern takes over former Barba Bianca spot in Greenport

The story behind those 12 new Adirondack chairs with spectacular views of Greenport

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 73. There’s a chance of heavy rain in the evening.