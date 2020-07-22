Joseph DiGregorio of Lake Ronkonkoma, formerly of Calverton, died July 21, 2020. He was 90.

He was born July 10, 1930, to Michel and Ninfa (Cappella) DiGregorio in Brooklyn.

Mr. DiGregorio graduated from George Washington Technical High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953.

He was married to the late Marion DiGregorio, who died in 2018. He worked as an engineer for Pall Corporation in Glen Cove.

Mr. DiGregorio was a past member of Riverhead Moose Lodge. Family said he enjoyed history, bingo and bocce and was a fan of the Yankees.

Predeceased by his wife, he is survived by his children, Linda Kuebler of East Patchogue and Robert, of Garden City Park; and four grandchildren.

Visiting hours will take place Thursday, July 23, from 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place Friday, July 24, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Burial will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight Long Island or the Wounded Warrior Project.