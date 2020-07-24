Town square proposal receives positive feedback, new restaurant opens in Greenport

A rendering of what downtown might look like in the future with the proposed redevelopment of the Swezey’s building and a town square project complete.

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, July 24.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town square proposal receives positive feedback at public hearing, although Manorville residents raise concerns

Riverhead BID plans LED light display, bench dedication in memory of Ray Pickersgill

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Residents raise objections to CAST’s plan to relocate to former church building in Greenport

A light in the dark: five rescued off sinking speed boat by Cross Sound Ferry

NORTHFORKER

Fortino’s Tavern takes over former Barba Bianca spot in Greenport

Farm stand spotlight: Browder’s Birds

WEATHER

There’s a chance of showers today with a high temperature of about 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 69.

Expect blue skies over the weekend with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s.