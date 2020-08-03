Tropical storm watch in effect, with Long Island expected to be impacted Tuesday afternoon

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the North Fork of Long Island with Tropical Storm Isaias expected to impact the region Tuesday.

The storm, which is not expected to reach hurricane strength, is currently making its way up Florida’s east coast at about 65 mph, according to the National Weather Service. It was about 1,000 miles south of Long Island as of 7 p.m. Sunday.

While mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 91 degrees is the forecast for Monday, thunderstorms are possible in the evening with 35 to 45 mph winds arriving by Tuesday afternoon. Wind gusts are expected to reach as high as 60 mph as the storm continues into Wednesday morning.

There is “significant potential” for flooding rain during the storm with between one and three inches of rain likely, according to the tropic storm watch issued by the NWS.

The weather outlook is more favorable for the second part of the week with sunny skies and a high temperature of 87 degrees in the forecast for Thursday.