Gerald ‘Jerry’ Pace

Gerald “Jerry” Pace died July 30, 2020, at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Fla., after a short illness. He was 85.

Born Dec. 26, 1934, he was the son of Joseph and Angela (Zawistoski) Pace. He grew up in Astoria, Queens, N.Y. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in February 1953. He retired to Flanders after 20 years in the Navy and then worked for the New York State Department of Transportation out of Riverhead, N.Y., retiring in 1996.

He was a member of Citrus Springs VFW Post No. 4864 and Moose Lodge No. 2308 of Dunnellon, Fla. He was a past commander of Riverhead American Legion Post No. 273.

He moved to Citrus Springs, Fla., with his wife, Marcy Edwards, who was from Riverhead and Calverton.

Predeceased by his wife Monika and son Gerald, he leaves behind his wife, Marcy, and three sons, Edward (Missie) of North Carolina, Philip (Maureen) of New Jersey and Joseph.

He also leaves behind his stepson, Eric (Elena) Kart of Maryland; niece Laura Ann Scappaticci-Nappi of Huntington, N.Y.; and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

