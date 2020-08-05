Henry James Boyd of Riverhead died Aug. 4, 2020, at Long Island Community Hospital. He was 74.

He was born July 6, 1946, in North Carolina.

Mr. Boyd served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1967 and worked as a truck driver.

He enjoyed fixing anything he could fix.

Mr. Boyd is survived by his partner, Karen Norris, of Riverhead; his son, James Boyd; his daughter-in-law Kim Boyd; two grandchildren, Tahira and Saeed; and many siblings.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

