Dolphins showing up in local waters, bowling alley reopens after five months

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Aug. 20.

Dolphins are showing up more often in local waters — to the delight of boaters

Five months later, bowling is back at The All Star in Riverhead

Charges to be dismissed in Dellaquila Beauty case

Greenport now offering virtual option for students

Cell phone helps save man swept off Orient Point into the bay

Podcast: The North Fork is jam-packed with great things for families to do this season

Easy and creative recipes to use up all your tomatoes (from Hellenic chef George Giannaris!)

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 60.