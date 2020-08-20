Dolphins showing up in local waters, bowling alley reopens after five months
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Dolphins are showing up more often in local waters — to the delight of boaters
Five months later, bowling is back at The All Star in Riverhead
Charges to be dismissed in Dellaquila Beauty case
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport now offering virtual option for students
Cell phone helps save man swept off Orient Point into the bay
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: The North Fork is jam-packed with great things for families to do this season
Easy and creative recipes to use up all your tomatoes (from Hellenic chef George Giannaris!)
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 60.