Home births on the rise with COVID-19, bank CEO weighs in on economy

Kayla Bloise of Riverhead, moments after delivering her daughter Layla in an inflatable tub at home. (Courtesy Photo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Aug. 21.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Feeling right at home: Domestic deliveries on the rise in age of COVID-19

CEO of new Dime Community Bank says more help is needed for local businesses due to COVID-19

Raymour & Flanigan backs out of Riverhead, Sonic still a possibility

Gyms will reopen next week — here’s how it will work

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Eleven companies eyeing solar at Southold Town landfill

NORTHFORKER

Farm stand spotlight: Wesnofske Farms

North Fork Open Houses: 9 listings to check out for the weekend of August 22

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66.

Temperatures will be in the mid-80s this weekend with thunderstorms possible Sunday.