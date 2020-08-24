Allen Goldsmith Cox

Allen G. Cox died peacefully on Feb. 29, 2020, in hospice care arranged by Bishop’s Glen Assisted Living Facility in Daytona Beach, Fla. He was 94.

A longtime Mattituck resident, he was the seventh child of Edgar L. and Ethel (Hazard) Cox. He was a World War II Army veteran who received the Purple Heart after being wounded on Dec. 13, 1944, during the Rhineland Campaign in France.

Before retiring to Florida, he worked for Crabtree-O’Keefe Chevrolet-Oldsmobile in Riverhead. He was an avid boater out of Mattituck Creek Inlet.

Predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Jean Ann Brown Cox, his brothers, Benjamin H., Robert L., Wilbur L. and Vernon R., and sisters, Doris E. Wolbert and Anna L. Cheshire, he is lovingly survived by several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were handled by Dale Woodward Funeral Home in Florida. A local, private memorial will be finalized when the COVID-19 situation allows.

