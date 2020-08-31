Early voting to return to Suffolk County, audio walking tour pitched for downtown

The Peconic River, as it curs through Downtown Riverhead. (Andre LePre file photo)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Aug. 31.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Early voting to return to Suffolk County for nine days before Election Day

Audio walking trail proposed for downtown Riverhead’s historic landmarks

Riverhead Free Library to close on Sundays beginning in October

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

123 Sterling developer abruptly leaves Village board meeting

From Greenport to Madison Square Garden, his Garden of dreams became reality

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do across the North Fork in September

Through Your Lens: Some of our favorite #northforker photos of the week

One Minute on the North Fork: Magic Fountain Ice Cream

Blossom Meadow Farm showed us how to make incredible 2-ingredient jam

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66. There’s a chance of showers in the evening.