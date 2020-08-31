Dorothy A. Oldani, a former resident of Mattituck, died Aug. 30, 2020, at The Commons at Brightmore in Wilmington, N.C. She was 88.

Born Nov. 8, 1931, in Nashville, Tenn., to Walter J. Norris, M.D., and Margaret (Swinburne) Norris, she later attended MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Ill.

A resident of Derwood, Md., from 1959 to 1995, she lived in Mattituck for 22 years. She was a member of the Catholic Church and a devoted homemaker.

She was predeceased Jan. 8, 2018, by her husband of 62 years, Charles M. Oldani, whom she married Oct. 22, 1955, in Corona, Queens, N.Y. She is survived by her three children, Margaret R. “Maggie” Stalfort of Wilmington, N.C., Carlo W. Oldani of New Bern, N.C., and David J. Oldani of Felton, Del.; and five grandchildren, Timothy Lynch-Oldani, Jaime C. Stalfort, Natalie A. Oldani, Mia J. Oldani and Charles W. Oldani. She was also predeceased by two brothers, John W. Norris of Garden City and William H. Norris of Mineola.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Sept. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Msgr. Joseph W. Staudt officiating. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the caring staff and hospice staff at Liberty Commons in Wilmington, N.C., for their excellent care.

