Bonnie G. Adams of Riverhead died Sept. 10, 2020. She was 74.

Ms. Adams was a longtime beautician at Michelle’s in Mattituck Village.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Sept. 14, from 2 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the funeral home, with Caren Heacock officiating. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.