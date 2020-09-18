PBMC to recognize frontline heroes, town kicks off master plan update
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Sept. 18.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
PBMC Foundation’s virtual gala Sept. 26 to honor frontline heroes
Pandemic alters road ahead for update to Riverhead Town master plan
Jurors in Murphy trial deny any misconduct during second day of hearing
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
COVID-19 Report Card goes live; in-person classes begin at Southold
NORTHFORKER
Farm stand spotlight: Catapano Dairy Farm
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of September 19
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high near 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.