It’s National Voter Registration Day, aquarium seeks installment plan for PILOT payments

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Sept. 22.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Here’s where to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day

Long Island Aquarium, facing deficit amid economic slowdown, seeks installment plan from IDA

Staff member at Riverhead Middle School tests positive for COVID-19

Riverhead Raceway: Rogers speeds to 60th career win

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Girls Lacrosse: The Maloney era is over for Mattituck/Southold

Greenport Village discusses upgrade of video system following failures at recent meetings

NORTHFORKER

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, a Sleepy Hollow tradition, coming to Long Island

North Fork Dream Home: Top deck with a cozy outdoor fireplace and sunsets galore

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52.