Anthony “Tony” Giordano passed away Sept. 23, 2020. He was 90 years old.

He was born July 18, 1930, in Manhattan, N.Y. He later moved to Staten Island, N.Y., where he grew up. He was an avid lover of baseball and football, which he played in high school. He helped his father deliver wine grapes to customers in high school; this is how he acquired the nickname “Tony Grapes.” He then met the love of his life, Sarafina (“Sarah”), when she came from Italy with her parents. He went with his parents and cousin to greet and welcome them to America. He took one look at Sarafina and immediately fell in love. He said to his cousin, “She’s the one for me!” The feeling was mutual with Sarafina and they started dating.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army and eventually got orders to go to Germany. While there, he played baseball as a catcher for the Army. Upon his return from Germany he was called to try out as a catcher for the New York Giants baseball team (later named the San Francisco Giants). He ended up injuring his knee and a possible future career in baseball had ended. He later came home to work with his father in a successful produce business.

He married Sarafina in 1955 and had five beautiful children, living on Staten Island. In the mid-1960s they relocated to Riverhead, N.Y. Tony started a trucking company called Giordano Produce. He delivered Long Island potatoes up and down the East Coast. He owned several tractor-trailers and his oldest son, Jerry, drove for him. He had a passion for trucks and driving.

He enjoyed going to Riverhead Raceway with his family to cheer on his best friend, John Ambrose, in his 7-Eleven race car. He also enjoyed NASCAR and going to the Daytona 500 every year with his sons. He loved the New York Yankees and New York Giants.

In 1999 he retired and relocated to Tamarac, Fla., to be by all his cousins. He was a member of the Sons of Italy, dancing the night away at their dances. He enjoyed cooking and would prepare meals for his buddies at their card games.

In 2018 he moved back to Riverhead and resided with his son Anthony. He loved his family very much and loved playing cards with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren — always laughing and having lots of fun!

He was predeceased by his wife, Sarah, in 1996, and his son Jerry in 2014. He’s survived by his daughter Susan (John) Sideratos of Riverhead, son Louis (Linda) Giordano of Wesley Chapel, Fla., son Anthony Giordano Jr. of Riverhead and daughter Roseann (Don) Gavin of Lake Mary, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

The family received friends Sept. 27 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass was held Sept. 28 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church. Burial followed at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.