Flanders resident Dennis A. Soverall died Sept. 26, 2020, at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 69.

He was born in Trinidad Sept. 4, 1951, to Charles and Mena (Joseph) Soverall.

Mr. Soverall earned an associate degree and was a greenhouse specialist for Laurel Greenhouses in Jamesport.

He is survived by his wife, Willie Mae (Tillman) Flowers-Soverall, and a son, Christopher.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, Sept, 30, from 5-9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1. Burial will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.