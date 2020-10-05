Susan Lynn Horn, 55, of Palm Coast, Fla., passed away peacefully Sept. 30, 2020 in Simpsonville, S.C. She was born Sept. 11, 1965, to Marilyn Horn and James Horn Sr. in Mastic, N.Y. She grew up locally and graduated from Longwood High School in 1984. She received her associate paralegal degree from Greenville Technical College.

Susan was a revenue specialist for the Florida State Internal Revenue Service; enjoyed spending time with family and friends and traveling; and put a smile on the face of everyone she met.

Susan is survived by her two sons, Roy Nevins III and Christian Horn; her daughter, Samantha-Joelle Kern; two grandchildren, Tenslie Kern and Christopher Kern; her parents, Marilyn Horn and James Horn Sr.; and her two deeply loved dogs, Sapphire and Shadow. She was predeceased by her brother, James Horn Jr.

The family received visitors, followed by a funeral service, Oct. 5 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Burial took place the same day at Riverhead Cemetery.

