Congressional candidates on environmental issues, town discusses $821K parking plan
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Oct. 15.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Zeldin, Goroff speak on environmental issues ahead of election
Plan to improve public parking lots, add new spaces would cost $821K
NORTHFORKER
The friends behind North Fork Sea Salt use old-world French technique to harvest local waters
7 great places to hike the North Fork this autumn
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.