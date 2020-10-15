PBMC hosts sendoff for COVID-19 patient who spent 132 days in hospital

John Peters receives a warm greeting as he exits PBMC Thursday to head home. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Oct. 16.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

After contracting COVID-19 in April, Southold man faced months of physical recovery at PBMC’s Skilled Nursing Facility

Peconic Hockey Foundation pitches plan to build ice hockey rink at Veterans Memorial Park

Fall festival at Brendan House to benefit woman who suffered spinal cord injury in accident

NORTHFORKER

Farm stand spotlight: Cooper Farms

North Fork Open Houses: 6 listings to check out for the weekend of October 17

WEATHER

Expect rain at times today with a high temperature near 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 47.

It should be sunny most of the weekend with high temperatures in the low 60s.