Joan Kaelin McNulty died peacefully at home on Oct. 9, 2020, at the age of 87.

Joan was the daughter of John H. and M. Lillian Kaelin of Southold. She was a 1950 graduate of Southold High School and a 1954 graduate of SUNY/New Paltz. She was an elementary school teacher and taught for many years in Northport and Riverhead before becoming a stay-at-home mom and caretaker for many relatives.

She traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe, but was happiest at home or on the beach, surrounded by family and friends.

She is survived by her beloved husband, John R. McNulty of Laurel; her three children, Dr. Jennifer M. McNulty of Missoula, Mont., Dr. John J. McNulty (Amy) of Bahama, N.C., and Joanne E. McNulty (David Cona) of Westmont, N.J.; seven adored grandchildren, Benjamin and Nathaniel McNulty, John and Connor McNulty and John, Katherine and Matthew Cona. She is also survived by her sister Emily and brother-in-law Lewis E. Eastwood of Riverhead; her brother James Kaelin and sister-in-law Ruth of Sea Cliff, N.Y.; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and godchildren.

The family received visitors Oct. 14 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated the same day at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Msgr. Joseph Staudt officiating. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cut­ch­ogue.

