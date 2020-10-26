Former Greenport resident Sylvia Rouse died at her home on Oct. 23, 2020, in Chapel Hill, N.C., surrounded by her family.

Sylvia was born Aug. 31, 1937, in Jamesport, N.Y., to Joseph and Helen Konchalski. She married Edward Rouse in 1956. She was employed by the Town of Southold for 25 years and retired in 1995.

After retiring, the Rouses moved to Chapel Hill, where they enjoyed 25 years of active retirement. Sylvia was a longtime member of the Chapel Hill Tennis Club and won many awards for her baking skills. Sylvia was a loving and caring wife and mother.

Sylvia is survived by her husband, Edward; her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Kieran O’Dwyer of Pittsboro, N.C.; her sister Jeanette Cain of Flanders, N.Y.; and three nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her daughter Cathy Miller and her sister JoAnn Grathwohl of Cut­ch­ogue, N.Y.

A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Chapel Hill. Sylvia will be buried in a private ceremony the same day.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

Walker’s Funeral Home of Chapel Hill assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.