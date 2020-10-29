Update: Bomb scare at St. John Paul II Regional school ‘unfounded,’ chief says

A police vehicle remained at the school just before noon Thursday. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Update (12:25 p.m.): Police Chief David Hegermiller said the bomb scare threat at St. John Paul II Regional School has been “unfounded at this point.” He added that the investigation will continue.

Children were safely removed from the school when the threat came in, he said.

He added that every threat is taken seriously. He said police notified the publics as is routine, but there was no credible threat.

Update (11:55 a.m.): Police reopened Marcy Avenue shortly before noon, about 2 1/2 hours after a bomb scare call came in to St. John Paul II Regional School. Police have largely cleared out of the area.

Original Story: Riverhead Town police have closed off the area around St. John Paul II Regional School on Marcy Avenue as they investigate a bomb scare.

Riverhead Police Chief David Hegermiller said the school received a call with the threat around 9:30 a.m. Students were evacuated and police remain at the scene as of 11 a.m. investigating.

Marcy Avenue remains closed. Police were also stationed outside St. Isidore R.C. Church next door where the students were brought so they could be picked up. A Suffolk County police K-9 unit was also at the scene.

Police notified nearby schools such as Roanoke Avenue Elementary School of the bomb scare as a courtesy, and noted it does not affect any Riverhead public schools.

Additional information was not yet available.

Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar abruptly left the town’s work session meeting just after 11:10 a.m. saying that something had come up she needed to attend.

St. John Paul II Regional School is located at the former St. Isidore building. It opened under a new name as a combination of Our Lady of Mercy in Cutchogue and St. Isidore in 2018.