Shoreham resident Dawn Sadowski died Oct. 30, 2020, at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset. She was 70.

Born April 24, 1950, in Levittown, she was the daughter of Hugh and Betty (Kleynowski) Wallace.

Ms. Sadowski graduated from Mercy High School in 1968. She married Edward Sadowski Jr. on May 26, 1972, in Charlotte, N.C. She worked as assistant vice president in the operations department at Suffolk County National Bank in Riverhead.

She loved flowers and gardening, cooking and animals.

Ms. Sadowski is survived by her husband and her brother, Bob Wallace of Manorville.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

