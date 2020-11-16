Former Riverhead resident Marilyn J. Montague of Roanoke, Va., died Nov. 12, 2020. She was 57.

Born Aug. 10, 1963, to Macon and Lillian (Henderson) Montague, she graduated from Riverhead High School in 1981, married Joseph Pita and worked as a home health aide.

She was a member of Faith Tabernacle Holiness Church in Virginia and, according to family members, enjoyed reading, shopping and the beach and loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Predeceased by her parents and her sister Debra Moore, Ms. Montague is survived by her husband, of Hampton Bays; her children, Anthony Street of Astoria, Brittany Hughes of Riverhead, Brianna Hughes of Virginia and Jolesa Pita of Hampton Bays; her sister Patricia Hughes of Riverhead; and nine grandchildren.

Visitors will be received Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.