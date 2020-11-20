Anastasia Mary Troyan

Anastasia Mary Troyan, ​96, of Columbia, S.C., a former resident of Westerly, R.I., died peacefully on Nov. 11, 2020.

She was born in East Moriches, N.Y., Dec. 31, 1923, to Anthony and Alma (Shimski) Betz.

She is survived by her loving sister, Miriam Betz Niegocki of Riverhead, N.Y.; her niece Darlene Tveit and her husband, Norman, who were her caregivers, of Columbia, S.C.; her niece Joan Marie Niegocki of Riverhead, N.Y.; and many other nieces and nephews from the Betz and Troyan families. She will also be missed by her close friends at the Westerly (R.I.) Senior Citizens Center.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Troyan; her brothers, Peter, Adam and Bruno Betz; and sisters Helen Betz Ryder and Veronica Betz Droskoski. She was also predeceased by her niece Patricia Droskoski Setek and her companion, Lawrence Italiano.

Anastasia was an active member of the Westerly Senior Citizens Center for over 25 years and was usually the biggest raffle ticket seller, with Lawrence Italiano. She loved the Westerly beaches, clamming in the bay and painting ceramics, along with crocheting hats and blankets for raffles and Wounded Warriors. She loved to make her friends laugh and sing, too.

Shives Funeral Home in Columbia assisted the family. Anastasia will join her husband, Frank, at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead, N.Y. Due to COVID-19 restrictions in New York, burial will be private.

We ask that you remember Anastasia with a smile as you recall a moment that she made you smile and laugh. We are so fortunate to have such wonderful memories that she made with us!

We love you, CIOCIA.

