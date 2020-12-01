William P. Ruland

William P. Ruland, lifelong Mattituck resident, former Southold Town councilman, former Southold Town deputy supervisor and former member and past president of the Mattituck-Cut­ch­ogue Board of Education, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. He was 72 years old.

Bill was born Oct. 26, 1948, in Greenport to Thelma M. (Peters) and Elmer D. Ruland Jr. Bill was one of three children. He was raised in Mattituck and graduated from Mattituck High School with the Class of 1966, of which he was the class president.

On May 15, 1971, Bill married the love of his life, Linda Wolbert, in Mattituck and together they had two children.

Bill was a third-generation farmer of a Family National Bicentennial Farm. He was awarded the Amherst Davis Farm Citizen of the Year in 2002. He was a member of the Long Island Farm Bureau, for which he served as director and vice president; a member of the New York Farm Bureau Education Committee; a member of the USDA ASCS Community Committee; a member of the Marratooka Club; former chairman of the Board of Trustees of Calvary Baptist Church of Riverhead, where he was a deacon; and treasurer and director of the Long Island Cauliflower Association.

Bill is survived by his wife, Linda; children Anna Ruland Agro (James) of Buffalo, N.Y., and Peter William Ruland (Janine) of Aquebogue; grandchildren Vincent Agro III, Alyssa Leigh Agro, Jenna Lynn Agro and Rose Therese Ruland; and siblings Madeline Berry (Bob) of Himrod, N.Y., and Nancy Jeavons (Bill) of Binghamton, N.Y.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, calling hours were private. Graveside services were held Nov. 29 at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck, with Pastor David Cook of Calvary Baptist Church officiating.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

This is a paid notice.