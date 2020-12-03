Navy maps show Calverton contaminants may be heading toward homes, school COVID-19 testing complete

Riverhead High School. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Dec. 3.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead schools complete mandatory COVID-19 testing

Navy maps show Calverton contaminants may be heading toward homes

Health department warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at Phil’s Restaurant in Wading River

Election 2020: Zeldin, Palumbo, Giglio all in line for victory when final votes are certified Monday, GOP chairman says

In split vote, Town Board approves special permit for NextEra’s solar energy production facility

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport natives settle in among first residents of Vineyard View

Southold Town seeking more COVID-19 grant funding

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Our December issue of northforker magazine is here

One Minute on the North Fork: Dart’s Christmas Tree Farm

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 34.