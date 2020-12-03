Navy maps show Calverton contaminants may be heading toward homes, school COVID-19 testing complete
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Dec. 3.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead schools complete mandatory COVID-19 testing
Navy maps show Calverton contaminants may be heading toward homes
Health department warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at Phil’s Restaurant in Wading River
Election 2020: Zeldin, Palumbo, Giglio all in line for victory when final votes are certified Monday, GOP chairman says
In split vote, Town Board approves special permit for NextEra’s solar energy production facility
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport natives settle in among first residents of Vineyard View
Southold Town seeking more COVID-19 grant funding
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Our December issue of northforker magazine is here
One Minute on the North Fork: Dart’s Christmas Tree Farm
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 34.