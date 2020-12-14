Riverhead resident James O. Branch died Dec. 13, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 75.

Mr. Branch was born Jan. 17, 1945, in Henderson, N.C., to Robert and Lucy (Johnson) Branch. He graduated from Center Moriches High School and served with the U.S. Army. He later worked for the Small Business Administration.

He belonged to First Baptist Church of Riverhead and to the Masonic Lodge. His hobbies included tennis, drawing and soccer.

Predeceased by his wife, Gwendolyn, in 2016 and two brothers, Charles and Robert, he is survived by his children, James Jr., Terry, Rhonda Smothers, Renee Smothers-Bell, Dwayne, Michael and Taylor; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral service will be private. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.