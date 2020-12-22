Elaine R. Robinson of Riverhead died Dec. 18, 2020. She was 83.

She was born Aug. 3, 1937, to John and Carmilla Negri in Brooklyn.

She enjoyed cooking, gardening and taking pictures. She loved her family, and especially enjoyed being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Donald; her children, James, of Maryland, John (Veronica), of Florida, and Jeannie, of Riverhead; her sister, Marie (Donald) DeHondt and her brother, Dominic (Ella Marie) Negri; her grandchildren, Michael, Lauren and Haley Robinson; and her great-granddaughter, Isabella Robinson.

The family received visitors Dec. 21 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

This is a paid notice.