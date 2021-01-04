Helen M. Baccash, a part-time resident of Riverhead since the 1950s, died Dec. 20, 2020. She was 100.

She was born Helen M. Zadernuk in Brooklyn on Dec. 31, 1919. Helen was a pioneer; she was one of the first female graduates of Long Island University School of Podiatry, in 1941. She married Adolph Baccash in 1946 in Brooklyn.

Helen was a doctor and a mother to many, and had four children. Predeceased by her husband, Adolph, and daughter Jeanne, she is survived by her children Patricia, Edward and Joseph.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

