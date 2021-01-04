Margaret Ann Noone

On the morning of Dec. 29, 2020, Margaret Ann, matriarch of the Noone family and lifelong Mattituck resident since 1945, passed away peacefully in her sleep.

Born in the Bronx, N.Y., on May 20, 1937, Margaret was the youngest child of Thomas P. Hale and Gertrude S. (Franklin) Hale. Margaret grew up in a loving household alongside her sister, Eileen H. (Hale) Peters, and brothers, Thomas F. Hale and George R. Hale.

Margaret, a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead, N.Y., married Thomas E. Noone on May 18, 1968, in Uniondale, N.Y., and together they started a loving 40-year marriage and family consisting of four children, eventually expanding to three in-law children and 10 grandchildren. In 1976, Margaret and her family moved from the Bronx to Norwalk, Conn., where she worked for the Board of Education for 20 years. Between managing her husband’s electrical contracting firm, raising her children and working full-time, Margaret cultivated an ever-expanding group of friends, which included the McGuiness and Kaslove families.

Retiring in 2005, Margaret and husband Thomas moved to their Mattituck home in order to be closer to their extensive social network of family and friends, which includes the Peters, Condon, Toner, Lynaugh, Kayton, Falco and Murphy families. Sharing a common nickname with several of her friends, Margaret was often referred to as “one of the Peggys.”

Throughout her life Margaret, Peggy or Pebby (to a select few) enjoyed coordinating large annual Christmas parties and gatherings, ensuring family and friends always remained close. Margaret’s love of traveling, dancing, laughing, singing and quilting was only seconded by her devotion to those she cared for most deeply, namely her family and friends. When the weather permitted Margaret, the avid tag sale patron, scoured the North Fork hunting for the best deals. In her later years Margaret reveled in her role as “Grandma” to her grandchildren: Daniel, Ryan, Lauren, Keegan, Haley, Kaitlyn, Thomas, Gabriella, James and Emma.

With her passing Margaret reunites with her husband Thomas, parents, family and friends in heaven, where she’ll undoubtedly continue in her role as festivities coordinator. Margaret’s memory will continue through her daughter, Kristin; “her boys,” Billy, Patrick and Tommy; daughters-in-law Jennifer and Belinda; grandchildren; sister Eileen; family and friends.

The family received friends Jan. 3 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Jan. 4 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment followed at Gate of Heaven R.C. Cemetery in Hawthorne, N.Y.

