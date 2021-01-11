More NYers can begin to schedule vaccinations, deadline approaching for safety net funds
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Jan. 11.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Expanded group of New Yorkers can begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations starting Monday, governor says
Deadline approaching for renters, small businesses to apply for safety net funds
2020 Educators of the Year: Kimberly Benkert and Robert Brandi
2020 Community Leader of the Year: Lillian Pennon
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Former Southold officer’s lawsuit headed to trial after Appellate Division overturns prior ruling
2020 Educator of the Year: Dennis Deerkoski
2020 Community Leader of the Year: Kenny Black
NORTHFORKER
Staffers share their go-to Asian takeout orders
One Minute on the North Fork: South Jamesport Beach
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31.