More NYers can begin to schedule vaccinations, deadline approaching for safety net funds

The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in New York State. It arrived on the North Fork a day later.(Credit: Scott Heins/Office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Jan. 11.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Expanded group of New Yorkers can begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations starting Monday, governor says

Deadline approaching for renters, small businesses to apply for safety net funds

2020 Educators of the Year: Kimberly Benkert and Robert Brandi

2020 Community Leader of the Year: Lillian Pennon

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Former Southold officer’s lawsuit headed to trial after Appellate Division overturns prior ruling

2020 Educator of the Year: Dennis Deerkoski

2020 Community Leader of the Year: Kenny Black

NORTHFORKER

Staffers share their go-to Asian takeout orders

One Minute on the North Fork: South Jamesport Beach

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31.