Former Riverhead resident Joseph C. Brynda died Jan. 9, 2021, in Indiana, where he resided. He was 68.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at St. John’s Cemetery.