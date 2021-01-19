John William Ludemann

Longtime Mattituck resident John William Ludemann, formerly of Smithtown, died Jan. 13, 2021. He was 88 years old.

He was born May 10, 1932, in Richmond Hill, N.Y., to Wilma (Wittenburg) and John W. Ludemann Sr. He graduated from Valley Stream Central High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army for two years, attaining the rank of sergeant. He was awarded two Bronze Star Medals and was a U.S. Army Thunderbird and part of the 45th Division Heartbreak Ridge.

John was an electrician. He started working for his father at Ludemann Electric for several years, then began his own business, Long Island Signal Company, putting up many traffic lights on Long Island. Later he started Statustronics Corporation, developing and installing emergency response systems for fire departments and universities. He was a member of Advent Lutheran Church in Mattituck.

Predeceased by his son Tommy and sister, Virginia, he is survived by his children Raymond (Kelly), of Genoa, N.Y., Karen Shilliday (Mark) of North Port, Fla., and Debora LaValle (Paul) of Beacon Falls, Conn.; his partner of 30 years, Dianne Parkin; grandchildren Dillon Ludemann, Gavin Ludemann, Justin Feldmann, Jamie Feldmann, Alexa Bandurski, Paul LaValle, Joseph LaValle, Rachel LaValle, Samantha LaValle, Jonathan Glander and Graham Glander; great-grandchildren Brooklyn Bandurski, Andrew Bandurski, Isabella LaValle, Charlotte Feldmann and Colbie Feldmann; and Dianne’s son, Christian Glander, and his wife, Angela.

The family received friends Jan. 16 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services were held Jan. 17. Interment with U.S. Army honors followed at Cut­ch­ogue Cemetery.

