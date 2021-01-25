Rory R. Concannon

Rory R. Concannon, 43, formerly of Great Neck, N.Y., and Wading River, N.Y., died on Dec. 7, 2020, in Oswego, N.Y., where he had resided since 2004.

Rory was born July 12, 1977, to Audrey and William Concannon. He attended Riverhead High School, graduating in 1995. He attended college at SUNY/Oswego, majoring in jazz guitar and music theory. Rory was an accomplished musician, primarily a virtuoso guitarist but also a multi-instrumentalist. He was the only freshman to be a featured soloist in the SUNY/Oswego Jazz Ensemble and studied under some of the finest musicians in the country. He also taught guitar and music theory privately.

As his Christian faith was important to him, Rory lent his musical skills to many church congregation music ensembles over the years. He also served as an instrumentalist and arranger in several musical theater productions.

Gentle, kind and charismatic, Rory was beloved by all and touched everyone who got to know him. He loved his family and friends, his cats and dogs, his guitars and the New York Rangers.

He was predeceased by his mother, Audrey. He is survived by his father, William; two older sisters, Annie Esgro (Michael) and Willa Kornylak (Richard); an older brother, Christian; and a niece and two nephews.

Arrangements were held privately, and a memorial service and testimonial of close friends and family was conducted on Jan. 5 in Oswego.

