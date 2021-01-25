Aquebogue resident Lillian Celic died Jan. 22, 2021, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. She was 88.

Born in Speonk June 25, 1932, she was the daughter of Stephan and Pauline (Lipka) Kratowich.

On Nov. 15, 1953, she married John W. Celic at Immaculate Conception Church in Westhampton. She was a homemaker, and belonged to St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. She enjoyed bingo, word search puzzles, and babysitting her grand- and great-grandchildren.

Ms. Celic was predeceased by her husband, John, who died in 1996, and her son-in-law, Jack Hansen. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Hansen of Jamesport; her granddaughter, Lisa (Jason) Johnson; and her great-grandchildren, Olivia, Alexandra and Jacklyn.

The family received visitors Jan. 24 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service took place Jan. 25 at St. Isidore R.C. Church, followed by interment at St. Isidore Cemetery in Riverhead.

