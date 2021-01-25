Maria Louise Ulmet of Mattituck died Jan. 22, 2021. She was 93 years old.

She was born July 18, 1927, in Lynbrook, N.Y., to Louise A. (Becker) and Herman A. Becker. She would go on to graduate from Lynbrook High School.

On March 9, 1946, she married the love of her life, Warren W. Ulmet, in Lynbrook and together they had three children.

Predeceased by her husband, Warren, Maria is survived by her children, Candee D. Ulmet (Filiz L. Reed) of Riverhead, Adrienne Rehm (Christopher) of Mattituck and Brady S. Ulmet (Kim) of Laurel; grandchildren Brady Scott Ulmet, Devyn Ulmet, Heather Bishop, Shannan Maida and Christopher Rehm; great-grandchildren McKenzie Ulmet, Addison Ulmet, Grace Bishop, Kevin Maida, Brody Maida, Maddison Maida and Vivienne Rehm; and sister Louise McNulty of Sun City, Fla.

Viewing services were held for family members only at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

When it is safe to gather again, the family intends to host a memorial service.

Memorials in Maria’s name may be directed to Mattituck Fire Department, Southold Town Senior Services or East End Hospice.

