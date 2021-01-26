Longtime Mattituck resident Claire Grace Fisher died Jan. 20, 2021, at her home. She was 91 years old.

She was born March 12, 1929, in the Bronx, N.Y., to Sophie Theresa (Bugdin) and Clifford Francis Saunders Sr. On May 1, 1953, she married the love of her life, Thomas Fisher, in Florida and together they had three children.

Claire worked as a waitress for the Elbow Room in Jamesport for 45 years. She was a member of the Moose Club and Sacred Heart R.C. Church.

Predeceased by her husband, Thomas, and siblings Cliff Saunders, Ed Saunders, Frank Saunders and Dorothy Allen, she is survived by her children, Tom Fisher Jr. of Mattituck, Gary Fisher of Calverton and Acenah Foulkes of Riverhead; granddaughter Meghan Foulkes of Queens; sister Patty Gaffga; and nieces and nephews.

The family received visitors Jan. 24 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Jan. 25 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. The Rite of Committal was private.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.

