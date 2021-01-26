Riverhead resident Charles D. Bailey passed away on Jan. 22, 2021, at the age of 71.

Charlie was a beloved son to Leonard and Alice Bailey and a cherished father and grandfather. He leaves behind a daughter, Kristy Stevens, and her fiancé, Robert Dunn, as well as a son, David Bailey, and his wife, Tashia Bailey. He also leaves four wonderful grandchildren: Nikole Bucsek and her husband, Mark Bucsek; Randy Stevens and his wife, Jade Stevens; Silas Bailey; and Theo Bailey.

Charlie was a graduate of Sayville High School and attended Suffolk County Community College. He then entered the military, enlisting in the United States Navy and serving from 1968 to 1972. Charlie had a long and fulfilling career as a flight captain for the Grumman Corporation in Calverton, on the Navy ship USS Nimitz in San Diego and then returning to Calverton for his retirement.

He was co-founder of the AMCA Big Sandbar Chapter of the Long Island Antique Motorcycle Club of America. He was a true lover of motorcycles, cars and anything mechanical that he could create, build or fix. He will be dearly missed and was deeply loved by all his family and friends.

Burial will take place Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Calverton National Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

