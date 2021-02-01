Muriel C. Baldelli, 88, passed away peacefully Jan. 21, 2021, at her home in Virginia, surrounded by family.

Muriel was born on May 10, 1932, in Riverhead to Lester and Louise Crowley .

Muriel was predeceased by husbands W.C. Hallock and James Baldelli and daughters Diane and Nancy. She is survived by her children Marcia and Andrew; her grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jaime, Shaun, Erika, Kayla and Gina.; and eight great-grandchildren, in Riverhead and Virginia Beach.

We hold her close to our hearts, where all memories are stored. We will miss you, Mom.

