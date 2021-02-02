Cutchogue resident Richard “Bruce” Lebkuecher died Feb. 1, 2021, at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenport. He was 84.

He was born Oct. 8, 1936, in Mineola, N.Y., to Zora (Petry) and John Phillip Lebkuecher and grew up in Carle Place. In the 1970s, he moved to the North Fork.

Bruce was very mechanically inclined and enjoyed tinkering on antique autos and gunsmithing. He was a general handyman and delivery driver for All-Pro Auto Parts in Mattituck and a member of Teamsters Local 239.

Bruce was a member of the Mattituck Gun Club and the National Rifle Association and attended St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport.

Surviving are his sister, Faith Nichols of Locust, N.C., and cousin Joseph Lebkuecher of Jamesport.

Friends may call on Monday, Feb. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where the Rev. Ronald Wickey will conduct services at 3 p.m. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery.

Bruce prided himself on his years in the U.S. Army and his duty as a member of the honor guard at Arlington National Cemetery.

