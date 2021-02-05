County Executive urges residents to limit Super Bowl gatherings, town ditches car storage plan

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone speaks on a press conference Thursday. (Credit: Facebook/Suffolk County Executive’s Office)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Feb. 5.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

County Executive urges residents to limit Super Bowl gatherings

Some Riverhead officials say SCWA can connect homes in Manorville to public water quicker

Town ditches plan for outdoor storage of cars after hearing public feedback

Strangest of winter sports season now underway

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

‘Such a morale booster’ as more than 600 vaccines administered at Peconic Landing ‘pod’

Town considers tweaking ethics code to allow vacancies to be filled on Historic Preservation Commission

NORTHFORKER

First Look: Peconic County Brewery set to open in downtown Riverhead

North Fork Open Houses: 6 listings to check out for the weekend of February 6

WEATHER

Expect rain today with the possibility of snow flurries and a high temperature near 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.The low tonight will be around 27.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for Saturday and there’s a chance of snow again Sunday. The high temperature will be in the upper 30s each day.