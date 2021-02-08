Flanders resident Dorothy Denario died Feb. 3, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 65.

Ms. Denario was born May 31, 1955, in Queens to Frank and Marie (Gallicchio) Denario. She was the owner of Dory’s Day Care in Flanders. Family said she was a collector of Barbie dolls.

She is survived by her son, John, of Flanders; her mother, also of Flanders; and her sisters, Anne Marie Fisher of Flanders, Mora Ortiz of Stamford, N.Y., and Kathleen Denario of Oneonta, N.Y.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.