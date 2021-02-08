Susan E. Jacobs-Siemerling of Mattituck died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at the age of 80, after a long battle with cancer.

She was born on April 2, 1940, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Esther (Stein) and Edward Mindes. She was an only child. After high school, Sue went on to attain her bachelor’s degree from Queens College. She worked as a secretary for 30 years at Mullen Motors in Southold.

Sue is survived by her husband, Arthur Siemerling; children, Janet Jacobs-Jackowski and Barbara Jacobs; and granddaughter, Maya Jackowski.

The family has chosen to remember Sue’s life privately at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

