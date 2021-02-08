Wilbur A. Verity of Southold, formerly of Baldwin, N.Y., died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, N.Y., at the age of 89.

He was born April 27, 1931, in Freeport, N.Y., to Olive (Southard) and Wilbur A. Verity Sr., the younger of two children. He married Carlece Kay Pearsall Jan. 28, 1951, at Calvary Protestant Church in Baldwin. The couple lived in Baldwin before moving to Southold in 1971. He worked as a home contractor and was employed by Sunrise Bus Co. He was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose.

Predeceased by his wife, Carlece, and his sister, Alice Altman, Wilbur is survived by his children, Scott Verity (Patti) of Mattituck, Duane Verity of Marion, Ill., and William Verity (Sandy) of Morrisonville, N.Y.; and grandchildren Jacelyn Annett, Andrew Caswell (Dana), Mark Verity, Kyle Verity and Evelyn Verity.

Private family graveside services will be held at Greenfield Cemetery in Uniondale, N.Y.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

