Aquebogue resident Perry V. Conklin Jr. died Feb. 6, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 85.

Mr. Conklin was born Dec. 20, 1935, in Greenport to Perry and Marion (Simpson) Conklin Sr. He was a 1953 graduate of Riverhead High School.

He married Blanche Urban on Oct. 12, 1957, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. He worked as a farmer and also for Northville Industries and the Riverhead Town Highway Department.

He was a 62-year member of Jamesport Fire Department, attended St. Isidore R.C. Church and was a member of the Riverhead Moose Lodge for more than 50 years.

Family said he was interested in Indian artifacts and loved gardening and growing long-handle gourds.

Predeceased by his sister, Barbara Lantz, he is survived by his wife, Blanche; his children, Adele LeBorgne (David) of Portland, Maine, Jane Conklin (John) of Florida and Perrilynn Baldelli (Alan) of Manorville; his grandchildren, Gregory, Kyle, Alanna and Ashley; and his great-grandchild, Bryce.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Feb. 9, from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at Sound Avenue Cemetery in Northville.

Memorial donations may be made to the Jamesport Fire Department scholarship fund or St. Isidore R.C. Church.

