Leon D. Milden Sr. of Riverhead died Feb. 11, 2021, at his home. He was 93.

Viewing services will be held Saturday, Feb. 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, followed by homegoing services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Cut­ch­ogue Cemetery.