Daily Update: Schools lobby for mental health resources, WiFi coming to town beaches

Iron Pier Beach in Jamesport. (File photo)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Feb. 16.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town beaches to be equipped with wi-fi

Governor admits delay in nursing home information, but defends state’s handling of crisis

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck HS student, educators lobby state officials for resources to address student mental health

Greenport Village Board Trustees will run unopposed next month

NORTHFORKER

To get the best of North Fork farm stands this summer, sign up for these produce CSAs now

WEATHER

Expect the rain to continue into the early afternoon with a high temperature of 50 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 23.