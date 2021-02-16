Daily Update: Schools lobby for mental health resources, WiFi coming to town beaches
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Feb. 16.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Town beaches to be equipped with wi-fi
Governor admits delay in nursing home information, but defends state’s handling of crisis
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck HS student, educators lobby state officials for resources to address student mental health
Greenport Village Board Trustees will run unopposed next month
NORTHFORKER
To get the best of North Fork farm stands this summer, sign up for these produce CSAs now
WEATHER
Expect the rain to continue into the early afternoon with a high temperature of 50 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 23.