Daily Update: Shinnecock Nation unveils plans for casino; questions raised over new water park

A rendering of the proposed Shinnecock Casino Hamptons. (Courtesy Shinnecock Indian Nation)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Feb. 19.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Former councilwoman questions Town Board on opening of Island Water park

Shinnecock Nation announces plan for South Fork casino, ‘the first of a number’ planned in New York

NORTHFORKER

North Fork poultry and egg CSAs solve both breakfast and dinner

WEATHER

A winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service will remain in effect through 7 p.m. this evening.

Expect periods of snow and sleet throughout the day with new snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.

There’s a chance for flurries Saturday, but skies should be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 30s.